Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jacob Stallings -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .136 with three doubles and five walks.
- Stallings has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In 14 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Stallings has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored a run in three of 14 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 24 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.17 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.17), 39th in WHIP (1.207), and 44th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.