Jacob Stallings -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is batting .136 with three doubles and five walks.
  • Stallings has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In 14 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Stallings has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored a run in three of 14 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow 24 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Elder makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.17 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 23-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.17), 39th in WHIP (1.207), and 44th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.