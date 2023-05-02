Jacob Stallings -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .136 with three doubles and five walks.

Stallings has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

In 14 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Stallings has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored a run in three of 14 games so far this season.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings