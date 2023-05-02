Jazz Chisholm -- hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm has two doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while batting .245.
  • In 67.9% of his games this season (19 of 28), Chisholm has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (21.4%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 10 games this year (35.7%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.60).
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Elder makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.17 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 23-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.17), 39th in WHIP (1.207), and 44th in K/9 (8.1) among pitchers who qualify.
