Jazz Chisholm -- hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has two doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while batting .245.

In 67.9% of his games this season (19 of 28), Chisholm has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (21.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this year (35.7%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

