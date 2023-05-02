Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jazz Chisholm -- hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has two doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while batting .245.
- In 67.9% of his games this season (19 of 28), Chisholm has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (21.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this year (35.7%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (35.7%), including one multi-run game.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.60).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.17 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 23-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.17), 39th in WHIP (1.207), and 44th in K/9 (8.1) among pitchers who qualify.
