On Tuesday, Jean Segura (.212 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and two RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is hitting .200 with two doubles and four walks.
  • Segura has gotten at least one hit in 46.2% of his games this year (12 of 26), with multiple hits six times (23.1%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 26 games this season.
  • Segura has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in eight games this season (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.60).
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow 24 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Elder (2-0 with a 2.17 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 23-year-old's 2.17 ERA ranks 11th, 1.207 WHIP ranks 39th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.