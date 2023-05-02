On Tuesday, Jean Segura (.212 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and two RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .200 with two doubles and four walks.

Segura has gotten at least one hit in 46.2% of his games this year (12 of 26), with multiple hits six times (23.1%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 26 games this season.

Segura has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in eight games this season (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings