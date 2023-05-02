Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jean Segura (.212 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and two RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .200 with two doubles and four walks.
- Segura has gotten at least one hit in 46.2% of his games this year (12 of 26), with multiple hits six times (23.1%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 26 games this season.
- Segura has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in eight games this season (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.60).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 24 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Elder (2-0 with a 2.17 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old's 2.17 ERA ranks 11th, 1.207 WHIP ranks 39th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
