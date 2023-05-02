Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .483 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has four doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .244.

In 17 of 27 games this year (63.0%) Berti has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (11.1%).

He has hit a home run in two of 27 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season (22.2%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 27 games (37.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

