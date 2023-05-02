Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .483 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti has four doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .244.
  • In 17 of 27 games this year (63.0%) Berti has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (11.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 27 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season (22.2%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 of 27 games (37.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Elder gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.17 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 23-year-old's 2.17 ERA ranks 11th, 1.207 WHIP ranks 39th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
