Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .483 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti has four doubles, two home runs and seven walks while batting .244.
- In 17 of 27 games this year (63.0%) Berti has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (11.1%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 27 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season (22.2%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 27 games (37.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.17 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old's 2.17 ERA ranks 11th, 1.207 WHIP ranks 39th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
