Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .221.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 27 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.5% of them.
- He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 27), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has driven in a run in six games this season (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.60).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 24 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Elder (2-0) takes the mound for the Braves in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.17 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 23-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.17), 39th in WHIP (1.207), and 44th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
