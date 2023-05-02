The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

LoanDepot park

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .221.

Soler has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 27 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.5% of them.

He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 27), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has driven in a run in six games this season (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings