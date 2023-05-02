The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

  • Soler has eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .221.
  • Soler has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 27 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.5% of them.
  • He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 27), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Soler has driven in a run in six games this season (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.60).
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 24 home runs (0.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Elder (2-0) takes the mound for the Braves in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.17 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • This season, the 23-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.17), 39th in WHIP (1.207), and 44th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
