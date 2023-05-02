The Miami Heat, Kevin Love included, will be in action at 7:30 PM on Tuesday versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Love, in his last game (April 30 win against the Knicks) produced nine points and four assists.

Now let's examine Love's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.2 9.8 Rebounds 6.5 6.4 6.2 Assists -- 1.9 1.8 PRA 18.5 16.5 17.8 PR 15.5 14.6 16 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.2



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Kevin Love Insights vs. the Knicks

Love's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Conceding 113.1 points per game, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 42 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are 13th in the league, allowing 25.1 per game.

The Knicks allow 13 made 3-pointers per contest, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Kevin Love vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 16 9 5 4 2 0 0 3/29/2023 16 5 4 2 1 0 1 3/22/2023 23 6 4 4 2 0 1 3/3/2023 23 9 8 1 1 0 0 1/24/2023 12 0 0 1 0 0 0 12/4/2022 22 8 7 0 2 0 0 10/30/2022 22 29 8 1 8 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.