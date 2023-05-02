The Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry included, square off versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Lowry, in his last time out, had 18 points, six assists and four blocks in a 108-101 win over the Knicks.

In this article, we look at Lowry's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.2 8.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 2.8 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.4 PRA 18.5 20.4 15.6 PR 14.5 15.3 11.2 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.3



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Knicks

Lowry is responsible for attempting 6.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.8 per game.

He's knocked down 1.9 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked 12th in the league, allowing 113.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Knicks have given up 42 rebounds per game, which puts them seventh in the league.

The Knicks are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.1 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are ranked 25th in the NBA, allowing 13 makes per game.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 30 18 5 6 3 4 1 3/22/2023 24 14 4 3 2 0 1 2/2/2023 24 3 1 2 1 0 1

