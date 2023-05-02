Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has 39 hits and an OBP of .514 to go with a slugging percentage of .551. All three of those stats are best among Miami hitters this season.
- He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Arraez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 over the course of his last outings.
- Arraez has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- In eight games this year (32.0%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (12.0%) he had two or more.
- In 10 games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|12 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (60.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Braves are sending Elder (2-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.17 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 23-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.17), 39th in WHIP (1.207), and 44th in K/9 (8.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.