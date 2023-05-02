Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has 39 hits and an OBP of .514 to go with a slugging percentage of .551. All three of those stats are best among Miami hitters this season.

He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Arraez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 over the course of his last outings.

Arraez has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has homered in only one game this year.

In eight games this year (32.0%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (12.0%) he had two or more.

In 10 games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (60.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings