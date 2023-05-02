Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez has 39 hits and an OBP of .514 to go with a slugging percentage of .551. All three of those stats are best among Miami hitters this season.
  • He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • Arraez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 over the course of his last outings.
  • Arraez has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • He has homered in only one game this year.
  • In eight games this year (32.0%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (12.0%) he had two or more.
  • In 10 games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 10
12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (60.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Braves are sending Elder (2-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.17 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 23-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.17), 39th in WHIP (1.207), and 44th in K/9 (8.1).
