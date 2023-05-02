The Toronto Maple Leafs take the ice in the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, May 2, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. Bookmakers favor the Maple Leafs in this matchup, with -170 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+145).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we pick to come out on top in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-170)

Maple Leafs (-170) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 42-32-8 record this season and are 8-8-16 in games that have gone to overtime.

Florida has earned 35 points (14-5-7) in its 26 games decided by one goal.

This season the Panthers recorded only one goal in nine games and have gone 1-7-1 (three points).

When Florida has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned five points (2-14-1 record).

The Panthers have earned 92 points in their 62 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in 36 games and registered 46 points with a record of 21-11-4.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Florida has posted a record of 28-24-3 (59 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 31 times this season, and earned 37 points in those games.

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 12th 32 Shots 36.9 1st 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.