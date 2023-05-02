The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are underdogs (+145) against the Maple Leafs (-170).

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-170) Panthers (+145) -

Maple Leafs Betting Insights

The Maple Leafs have been a moneyline favorite 69 times this season, and have finished 41-28 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter, Toronto has a 27-15 record (winning 64.3% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Maple Leafs a 63.0% chance to win.

Panthers Betting Insights

This season the Panthers have been an underdog 23 times, and won 11, or 47.8%, of those games.

Florida has a record of 5-4, a 55.6% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +145 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 40.8%.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 288 (6th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Maple Leafs Advanced Stats

Toronto hit the over once in its past 10 contests.

In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have scored 1.0 more goal per game than their average on the season.

The Maple Leafs net the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 278 this season.

The Maple Leafs are ranked seventh in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game).

The team's goal differential is fifth-best in the league at +58.

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has hit the over one time over its past 10 games.

In the past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.

The Panthers have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.

Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

