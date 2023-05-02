Maple Leafs vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are underdogs (+145) against the Maple Leafs (-170).
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-170)
|Panthers (+145)
|-
Maple Leafs Betting Insights
- The Maple Leafs have been a moneyline favorite 69 times this season, and have finished 41-28 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter, Toronto has a 27-15 record (winning 64.3% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Maple Leafs a 63.0% chance to win.
Panthers Betting Insights
- This season the Panthers have been an underdog 23 times, and won 11, or 47.8%, of those games.
- Florida has a record of 5-4, a 55.6% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +145 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 40.8%.
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Maple Leafs Advanced Stats
- Toronto hit the over once in its past 10 contests.
- In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have scored 1.0 more goal per game than their average on the season.
- The Maple Leafs net the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 278 this season.
- The Maple Leafs are ranked seventh in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fifth-best in the league at +58.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has hit the over one time over its past 10 games.
- In the past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.
- The Panthers have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.
- Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
