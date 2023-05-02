Tuesday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Atlanta Braves (19-10) going head to head against the Miami Marlins (16-13) at 6:40 PM ET (on May 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Braves, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (1-2) to the mound, while Bryce Elder (2-0) will answer the bell for the Braves.

Marlins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Braves

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

  • Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored just once and won that contest.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Marlins have won five out of the seven games in which they've been favored.
  • Miami is 2-1 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Marlins have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 99 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
  • The Marlins have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 26 @ Braves L 6-4 Sandy Alcantara vs Bryce Elder
April 27 @ Braves W 5-4 Braxton Garrett vs Kyle Wright
April 28 Cubs W 3-2 Jesús Luzardo vs Marcus Stroman
April 29 Cubs W 7-6 Edward Cabrera vs Caleb Kilian
April 30 Cubs W 4-3 Bryan Hoeing vs Justin Steele
May 2 Braves - Sandy Alcantara vs Bryce Elder
May 3 Braves - Braxton Garrett vs Kyle Wright
May 4 Braves - Jesús Luzardo vs Max Fried
May 5 @ Cubs - Edward Cabrera vs Justin Steele
May 6 @ Cubs - Bryan Hoeing vs Drew Smyly
May 7 @ Cubs - Sandy Alcantara vs Hayden Wesneski

