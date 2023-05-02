Marlins vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 2
Tuesday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Atlanta Braves (19-10) going head to head against the Miami Marlins (16-13) at 6:40 PM ET (on May 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Braves, so it should be a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (1-2) to the mound, while Bryce Elder (2-0) will answer the bell for the Braves.
Marlins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Marlins vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Marlins 5.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Marlins Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored just once and won that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Marlins have won five out of the seven games in which they've been favored.
- Miami is 2-1 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
- The Marlins have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 99 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
- The Marlins have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 26
|@ Braves
|L 6-4
|Sandy Alcantara vs Bryce Elder
|April 27
|@ Braves
|W 5-4
|Braxton Garrett vs Kyle Wright
|April 28
|Cubs
|W 3-2
|Jesús Luzardo vs Marcus Stroman
|April 29
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Edward Cabrera vs Caleb Kilian
|April 30
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Bryan Hoeing vs Justin Steele
|May 2
|Braves
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Bryce Elder
|May 3
|Braves
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Kyle Wright
|May 4
|Braves
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Max Fried
|May 5
|@ Cubs
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Justin Steele
|May 6
|@ Cubs
|-
|Bryan Hoeing vs Drew Smyly
|May 7
|@ Cubs
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Hayden Wesneski
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.