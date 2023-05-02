Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will look to get to Bryce Elder when he starts for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Braves are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Marlins (-130). The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Marlins vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -130 +110 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored just once and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won five of the seven games they were favored on the moneyline this season (71.4%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, Miami has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Marlins have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

In the 28 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Miami, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-14-2).

The Marlins have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-6 6-7 7-8 9-5 12-11 4-2

