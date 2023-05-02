Marlins vs. Braves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will look to get to Bryce Elder when he starts for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
The Braves are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Marlins (-130). The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Marlinsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marlins vs. Braves Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-130
|+110
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored just once and won that contest.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have won five of the seven games they were favored on the moneyline this season (71.4%).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, Miami has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Marlins have an implied win probability of 56.5%.
- In the 28 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Miami, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-14-2).
- The Marlins have not had a spread set for a game this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-6
|6-7
|7-8
|9-5
|12-11
|4-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.