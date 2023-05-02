Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins square off against Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 23rd in baseball with 26 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Miami ranks 19th in baseball with a .382 slugging percentage.

The Marlins have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).

Miami scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (99 total, 3.4 per game).

The Marlins are 21st in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Marlins strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Miami's 4.48 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.315).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.34 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Alcantara is trying to secure his second quality start of the season.

Alcantara will try to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Braves L 6-4 Away Sandy Alcantara Bryce Elder 4/27/2023 Braves W 5-4 Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Wright 4/28/2023 Cubs W 3-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Marcus Stroman 4/29/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Edward Cabrera Caleb Kilian 4/30/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Home Bryan Hoeing Justin Steele 5/2/2023 Braves - Home Sandy Alcantara Bryce Elder 5/3/2023 Braves - Home Braxton Garrett Kyle Wright 5/4/2023 Braves - Home Jesús Luzardo Max Fried 5/5/2023 Cubs - Away Edward Cabrera Justin Steele 5/6/2023 Cubs - Away Bryan Hoeing Drew Smyly 5/7/2023 Cubs - Away Sandy Alcantara Hayden Wesneski

