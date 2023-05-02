Sandy Alcantara will toe the rubber for the Miami Marlins (16-13) on Tuesday, May 2 versus the Atlanta Braves (19-10), who will counter with Bryce Elder. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at LoanDepot park.

The Braves are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Marlins (-135). The total for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (1-2, 5.34 ERA) vs Elder - ATL (2-0, 2.17 ERA)

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored seven times and won five of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Marlins have gone 2-1 (66.7%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Miami.

In the last 10 games, the Marlins have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just one time, a game they won.

In its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Braves have won in each of the two contests they have played as underdogs this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Braves this season with a +115 moneyline set for this game.

The Braves are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+165) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Jean Segura 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+185)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 24th 4th

