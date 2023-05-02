Player prop bet options for Luis Arraez and others are listed when the Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves at LoanDepot park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Marlins vs. Braves Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Alcantara Stats

The Marlins will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara (1-2) for his sixth start of the season.

He has one quality starts in five chances this season.

Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 5.34 ERA ranks 64th, 1.187 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th.

Alcantara Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Apr. 26 5.2 4 2 2 6 3 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 16 6.0 7 5 4 9 0 at Phillies Apr. 10 4.0 10 9 9 4 1 vs. Twins Apr. 4 9.0 3 0 0 5 1 vs. Mets Mar. 30 5.2 3 3 3 2 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Sandy Alcantara's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has five doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 11 RBI (39 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .438/.514/.551 on the year.

Arraez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with three walks and two RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 29 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Braves Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 21 hits with eight doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBI.

He has a .221/.315/.463 slash line on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Braves Apr. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Braves Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Sean Murphy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Murphy Stats

Sean Murphy has put up 24 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 22 runs.

He's slashed .282/.413/.647 on the season.

Murphy has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .313 with two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Murphy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets May. 1 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Mets May. 1 2-for-4 2 2 6 8 at Mets Apr. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Sean Murphy or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.