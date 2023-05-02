Luis Arraez leads the Miami Marlins (16-13) into a matchup versus Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (19-10) at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET. Arraez is hitting .438, best in the league, and Acuna is third at .363.

The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 5.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Bryce Elder (2-0, 2.17 ERA).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

The Marlins' Alcantara (1-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.34 and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .239 in five games this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Alcantara has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Sandy Alcantara vs. Braves

The Braves have scored 150 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They have 246 hits, ninth in baseball, with 45 home runs (fourth in the league).

The Braves have gone 4-for-21 with a double, a home run and two RBI in 5 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.17 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.17, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .241 batting average against him.

Elder has registered three quality starts this season.

Elder will aim to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

This season, the 23-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.17), 39th in WHIP (1.207), and 44th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.

Bryce Elder vs. Marlins

He meets a Marlins offense that ranks 28th in the league with 99 total runs scored while batting .249 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .382 slugging percentage (19th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 26 home runs (23rd in the league).

Head-to-head against the Marlins this season, Elder has pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out three.

