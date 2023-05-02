Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers are facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Tkachuk interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Tkachuk has a plus-minus rating of +29, while averaging 20:26 on the ice per game.

In Tkachuk's 79 games played this season he's scored in 31 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 56 of 79 games this season, Tkachuk has registered a point, and 34 of those games included multiple points.

In 45 of 79 games this year, Tkachuk has registered an assist, and in 18 of those matches recorded two or more.

Tkachuk has an implied probability of 40% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 53.5% chance of Tkachuk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+58) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 79 Games 6 109 Points 2 40 Goals 1 69 Assists 1

