Max Strus and the rest of the Miami Heat take on the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last action, a 108-101 win over the Knicks, Strus tallied eight points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Strus, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.5 7.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 2.8 Assists -- 2.1 1.6 PRA -- 16.8 11.8 PR 13.5 14.7 10.2 3PM 2.5 2.5 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Max Strus' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Max Strus Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 11.3% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 20.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Strus' Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 113.1 points per contest.

On the glass, the Knicks are seventh in the NBA, giving up 42 rebounds per contest.

The Knicks give up 25.1 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are 25th in the league, giving up 13 makes per contest.

Max Strus vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 23 8 2 3 2 0 1 3/29/2023 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3/22/2023 32 11 1 1 3 0 2 3/3/2023 19 5 0 3 1 0 0 2/2/2023 29 17 1 1 5 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Strus or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.