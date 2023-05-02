The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers square off in the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 (F/OT) TOR 3/29/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 3/23/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 6-2 TOR 1/17/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 5-4 (F/OT) TOR

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers concede 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the league.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.

In the last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league play.

The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players