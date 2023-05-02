How to Watch the Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers square off in the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
The Panthers' matchup with the Maple Leafs will air on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS, so tune in to catch the action.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/10/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|2-1 (F/OT) TOR
|3/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|3/23/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|6-2 TOR
|1/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|5-4 (F/OT) TOR
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers concede 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the league.
- With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have given up 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league play.
- The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|80
|30
|69
|99
|94
|104
|0%
|William Nylander
|82
|40
|47
|87
|37
|70
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|74
|40
|45
|85
|55
|68
|52.5%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|33.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.