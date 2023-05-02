Panthers vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round showcases the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers facing off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 2 on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are underdogs (+145) in this game against the Maple Leafs (-170).
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-170)
|Panthers (+145)
|-
Panthers Betting Insights
- This season the Panthers have won 11 of the 23 games, or 47.8%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Florida has entered nine games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and is 5-4 in those contests.
- The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Panthers.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In Florida's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total once.
- During their last 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 0.4 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.
- Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.
