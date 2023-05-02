Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round showcases the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers facing off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 2 on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are underdogs (+145) in this game against the Maple Leafs (-170).

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-170) Panthers (+145) -

Panthers Betting Insights

This season the Panthers have won 11 of the 23 games, or 47.8%, in which they've been an underdog.

Florida has entered nine games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and is 5-4 in those contests.

The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Panthers.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 288 (6th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

In Florida's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total once.

During their last 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 0.4 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.

