Player prop bet odds for Mitchell Marner, Matthew Tkachuk and others are listed when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Tkachuk's 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games for Florida add up to 109 total points on the season.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Apr. 30 0 1 1 1 vs. Bruins Apr. 28 2 1 3 4 at Bruins Apr. 26 1 1 2 2 vs. Bruins Apr. 23 1 1 2 6 vs. Bruins Apr. 21 0 0 0 4

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +190)

0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +190) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has racked up 78 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 23 goals and 55 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Apr. 30 0 1 1 4 vs. Bruins Apr. 28 1 1 2 2 at Bruins Apr. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Bruins Apr. 23 0 0 0 7 vs. Bruins Apr. 21 0 1 1 3

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -238)

Carter Verhaeghe has netted 42 goals on the season, adding 31 assists.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Apr. 30 1 1 2 4 vs. Bruins Apr. 28 0 1 1 2 at Bruins Apr. 26 0 3 3 3 vs. Bruins Apr. 23 0 1 1 2 vs. Bruins Apr. 21 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitchell Marner Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

One of Toronto's most productive offensive players this season is Marner, who has 99 points (30 goals, 69 assists) and plays an average of 21:16 per game.

Marner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Apr. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Apr. 27 0 1 1 2 at Lightning Apr. 24 0 2 2 3 at Lightning Apr. 22 0 2 2 2 vs. Lightning Apr. 20 2 1 3 3

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

William Nylander is another of Toronto's offensive options, contributing 87 points (40 goals, 47 assists) to the team.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Apr. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Apr. 27 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Apr. 24 0 3 3 3 at Lightning Apr. 22 0 1 1 7 vs. Lightning Apr. 20 1 1 2 2

