Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers are facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Bennett's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Sam Bennett vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Bennett Season Stats Insights

In 63 games this season, Bennett has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 17:24 on the ice per game.

In Bennett's 63 games played this season he's scored in 14 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Bennett has a point in 25 of 63 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Bennett has an assist in 16 of 63 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Bennett's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

Bennett has an implied probability of 32.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bennett Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 63 Games 7 40 Points 2 16 Goals 0 24 Assists 2

