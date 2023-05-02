Sam Reinhart will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs play in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Prop bets for Reinhart are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Sam Reinhart vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Reinhart has averaged 19:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -11.

Reinhart has a goal in 27 games this year out of 82 games played, including multiple goals four times.

In 45 of 82 games this season, Reinhart has recorded a point, and 19 of those games included multiple points.

Reinhart has an assist in 30 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability is 59.2% that Reinhart goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (+58) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 82 Games 7 67 Points 6 31 Goals 3 36 Assists 3

