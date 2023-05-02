On Tuesday, Yuli Gurriel (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel is hitting .306 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
  • Gurriel has recorded a hit in 11 of 14 games this year (78.6%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Gurriel has had an RBI in five games this year.
  • In five of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Elder makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.17 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 23-year-old's 2.17 ERA ranks 11th, 1.207 WHIP ranks 39th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 44th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.