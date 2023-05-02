Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Yuli Gurriel (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Cubs.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .306 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
- Gurriel has recorded a hit in 11 of 14 games this year (78.6%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in five games this year.
- In five of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|8
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.17 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 23-year-old's 2.17 ERA ranks 11th, 1.207 WHIP ranks 39th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 44th.
