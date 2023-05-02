On Tuesday, Yuli Gurriel (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .306 with a double, two home runs and three walks.

Gurriel has recorded a hit in 11 of 14 games this year (78.6%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Gurriel has had an RBI in five games this year.

In five of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

