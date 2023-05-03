The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.195 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .253 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.

In 53.8% of his 26 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of 26 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (19.2%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (26.9%), including one multi-run game.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

