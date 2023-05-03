Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.195 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Braves Player Props
|Marlins vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Braves
|Marlins vs Braves Odds
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .253 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- In 53.8% of his 26 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of 26 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season (19.2%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (26.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|11
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Wright makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he went three scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.86, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .254 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.