Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while hitting .272.
- Cooper has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- Looking at the 24 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (12.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Cooper has an RBI in eight of 24 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In four of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.48 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 24 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Wright (0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed three scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering two hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.86, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
