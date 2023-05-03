The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while hitting .272.

Cooper has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

Looking at the 24 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (12.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Cooper has an RBI in eight of 24 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In four of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings