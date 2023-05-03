Garrett Hampson -- hitting .323 with five doubles, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the mound, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is hitting .267 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.

Hampson has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 18 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.

He has homered in one of 18 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season, Hampson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight games this year (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings