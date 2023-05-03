Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Garrett Hampson -- hitting .323 with five doubles, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the mound, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Cubs.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Braves Player Props
|Marlins vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Braves
|Marlins vs Braves Odds
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is hitting .267 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Hampson has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 18 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.
- He has homered in one of 18 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season, Hampson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight games this year (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.48 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Wright (0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he went three scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.86 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.