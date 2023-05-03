Garrett Hampson -- hitting .323 with five doubles, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the mound, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson is hitting .267 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Hampson has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 18 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.
  • He has homered in one of 18 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season, Hampson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in eight games this year (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.48 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Wright (0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he went three scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 4.86 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
