Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jazz Chisholm (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Wright. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has two doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while batting .236.
- Chisholm has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 29 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.7% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Chisholm has driven in a run in 10 games this season (34.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 24 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Wright (0-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.86 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw three scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.86, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
