On Wednesday, Jazz Chisholm (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Wright. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm has two doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while batting .236.
  • Chisholm has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 29 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.7% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Chisholm has driven in a run in 10 games this season (34.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow 24 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Wright (0-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.86 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw three scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.86, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
