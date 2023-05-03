On Wednesday, Jazz Chisholm (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Wright. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has two doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while batting .236.

Chisholm has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 29 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.7% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Chisholm has driven in a run in 10 games this season (34.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Braves Pitching Rankings