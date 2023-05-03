Jean Segura -- hitting .212 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the mound, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .196 with two doubles and five walks.

Segura has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this season (12 of 27), with multiple hits six times (22.2%).

In 27 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Segura has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in eight of 27 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings