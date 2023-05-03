Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Jean Segura -- hitting .212 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the mound, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Braves Player Props
|Marlins vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Braves
|Marlins vs Braves Odds
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .196 with two doubles and five walks.
- Segura has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this season (12 of 27), with multiple hits six times (22.2%).
- In 27 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Segura has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in eight of 27 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Wright gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed three scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.86, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.