Jean Segura -- hitting .212 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the mound, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is hitting .196 with two doubles and five walks.
  • Segura has gotten at least one hit in 44.4% of his games this season (12 of 27), with multiple hits six times (22.2%).
  • In 27 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Segura has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in eight of 27 games so far this season.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Wright gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed three scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.86, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
