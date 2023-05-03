Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the hill, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Braves.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Braves Player Props
|Marlins vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Braves
|Marlins vs Braves Odds
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is batting .250 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Berti has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 28 games this season, with at least two hits in 10.7% of them.
- In 28 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In six games this year (21.4%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Braves are sending Wright (0-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw three scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.86 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.