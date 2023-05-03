Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the hill, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Braves.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is batting .250 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Berti has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 28 games this season, with at least two hits in 10.7% of them.

In 28 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In six games this year (21.4%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

