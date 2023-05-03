Jon Berti -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the hill, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Braves.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is batting .250 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Berti has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 28 games this season, with at least two hits in 10.7% of them.
  • In 28 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In six games this year (21.4%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Braves are sending Wright (0-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw three scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.86 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing batters.
