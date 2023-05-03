Jorge Soler -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the hill, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is hitting .212 with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.

Soler has gotten a hit in 14 of 28 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on five occasions (17.9%).

He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

