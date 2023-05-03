Jorge Soler -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the hill, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

  • Soler is hitting .212 with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
  • Soler has gotten a hit in 14 of 28 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on five occasions (17.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Soler has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Wright gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed three scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.86, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.