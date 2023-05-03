Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Jorge Soler -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the hill, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is hitting .212 with eight doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Soler has gotten a hit in 14 of 28 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on five occasions (17.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Wright gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed three scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.86, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .254 batting average against him.
