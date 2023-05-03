Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the mound, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Braves.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.509), slugging percentage (.543) and total hits (40) this season.
  • He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Arraez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 during his last games.
  • In 22 of 26 games this season (84.6%) Arraez has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (46.2%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 26 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Arraez has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this year (eight of 26), with more than one RBI three times (11.5%).
  • In 10 games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 10
13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (60.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 24 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Braves are sending Wright (0-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he went three scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up a 4.86 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
