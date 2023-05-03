Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the mound, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Braves.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.509), slugging percentage (.543) and total hits (40) this season.

He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Arraez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 during his last games.

In 22 of 26 games this season (84.6%) Arraez has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (46.2%).

He has gone deep in one of 26 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Arraez has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this year (eight of 26), with more than one RBI three times (11.5%).

In 10 games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (60.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings