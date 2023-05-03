Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (20-10) and the Miami Marlins (16-14) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Braves taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Kyle Wright (0-1) to the mound, while Braxton Garrett (1-0) will take the ball for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Miami and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have come away with nine wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has been victorious six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (99 total, 3.3 per game).

The Marlins have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

Marlins Schedule