Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (20-10) and the Miami Marlins (16-14) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Braves taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Kyle Wright (0-1) to the mound, while Braxton Garrett (1-0) will take the ball for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Marlins vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Braves

  • Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

  • The Marlins have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the total, Miami and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.
  • The Marlins have come away with nine wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Miami has been victorious six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Miami scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (99 total, 3.3 per game).
  • The Marlins have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 27 @ Braves W 5-4 Braxton Garrett vs Kyle Wright
April 28 Cubs W 3-2 Jesús Luzardo vs Marcus Stroman
April 29 Cubs W 7-6 Edward Cabrera vs Caleb Kilian
April 30 Cubs W 4-3 Bryan Hoeing vs Justin Steele
May 2 Braves L 6-0 Sandy Alcantara vs Bryce Elder
May 3 Braves - Braxton Garrett vs Kyle Wright
May 4 Braves - Jesús Luzardo vs Max Fried
May 5 @ Cubs - Edward Cabrera vs Justin Steele
May 6 @ Cubs - Bryan Hoeing vs Drew Smyly
May 7 @ Cubs - Sandy Alcantara vs Hayden Wesneski
May 8 @ Diamondbacks - Braxton Garrett vs Zac Gallen

