Marlins vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 3
Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (20-10) and the Miami Marlins (16-14) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Braves taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 3.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Kyle Wright (0-1) to the mound, while Braxton Garrett (1-0) will take the ball for the Marlins.
Marlins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Marlins vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 4, Marlins 3.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Marlins Player Props
|Braves vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Miami and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.
- The Marlins have come away with nine wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Miami has been victorious six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Miami scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (99 total, 3.3 per game).
- The Marlins have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 27
|@ Braves
|W 5-4
|Braxton Garrett vs Kyle Wright
|April 28
|Cubs
|W 3-2
|Jesús Luzardo vs Marcus Stroman
|April 29
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Edward Cabrera vs Caleb Kilian
|April 30
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Bryan Hoeing vs Justin Steele
|May 2
|Braves
|L 6-0
|Sandy Alcantara vs Bryce Elder
|May 3
|Braves
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Kyle Wright
|May 4
|Braves
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Max Fried
|May 5
|@ Cubs
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Justin Steele
|May 6
|@ Cubs
|-
|Bryan Hoeing vs Drew Smyly
|May 7
|@ Cubs
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Hayden Wesneski
|May 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Zac Gallen
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.