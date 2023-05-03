Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins hit the field against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET at LoanDepot park.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Marlins have +115 odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -140 +115 8 -115 -105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 4-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Miami has won six of its 11 games, or 54.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Miami have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 12 of 29 chances this season.

The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-7 6-7 7-8 9-6 12-12 4-2

