Marlins vs. Braves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins hit the field against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET at LoanDepot park.
The Braves are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Marlins have +115 odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).
Marlins vs. Braves Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-140
|+115
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 4-4.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have won in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Miami has won six of its 11 games, or 54.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Games involving Miami have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 12 of 29 chances this season.
- The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-7
|6-7
|7-8
|9-6
|12-12
|4-2
