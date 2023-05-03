Kyle Wright and Braxton Garrett will start for their respective teams when the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins face off on Wednesday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 26 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Fueled by 72 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 21st in MLB with a .375 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

Miami has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 99 (3.3 per game).

The Marlins have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Marlins rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Miami strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Miami has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.338 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Garrett (1-0) will take the mound for the Marlins, his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed one hit in three scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves.

Garrett has two starts of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 Braves W 5-4 Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Wright 4/28/2023 Cubs W 3-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Marcus Stroman 4/29/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Edward Cabrera Caleb Kilian 4/30/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Home Bryan Hoeing Justin Steele 5/2/2023 Braves L 6-0 Home Sandy Alcantara Bryce Elder 5/3/2023 Braves - Home Braxton Garrett Kyle Wright 5/4/2023 Braves - Home Jesús Luzardo Max Fried 5/5/2023 Cubs - Away Edward Cabrera Justin Steele 5/6/2023 Cubs - Away Bryan Hoeing Drew Smyly 5/7/2023 Cubs - Away Sandy Alcantara Hayden Wesneski 5/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Braxton Garrett Zac Gallen

