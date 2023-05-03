How to Watch the Marlins vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Kyle Wright and Braxton Garrett will start for their respective teams when the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins face off on Wednesday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins have hit 26 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- Fueled by 72 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 21st in MLB with a .375 slugging percentage this season.
- The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
- Miami has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 99 (3.3 per game).
- The Marlins have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Marlins rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Miami strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.
- Miami has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.
- Marlins pitchers have a 1.338 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Garrett (1-0) will take the mound for the Marlins, his fifth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed one hit in three scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves.
- Garrett has two starts of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/27/2023
|Braves
|W 5-4
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Kyle Wright
|4/28/2023
|Cubs
|W 3-2
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Marcus Stroman
|4/29/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Caleb Kilian
|4/30/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Justin Steele
|5/2/2023
|Braves
|L 6-0
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Bryce Elder
|5/3/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Kyle Wright
|5/4/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Max Fried
|5/5/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Justin Steele
|5/6/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Bryan Hoeing
|Drew Smyly
|5/7/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Zac Gallen
