On Wednesday, May 3 at 6:40 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (20-10) visit the Miami Marlins (16-14) at LoanDepot park. Kyle Wright will get the nod for the Braves, while Braxton Garrett will take the hill for the Marlins.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +115 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8 runs for this game.

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Wright - ATL (0-1, 4.86 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (1-0, 2.45 ERA)

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

The Braves have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 17 (65.4%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 14-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (82.4% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (50%) in those games.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious six times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+185) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th

