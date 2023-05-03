Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Braves on May 3, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Luis Arraez and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves visit the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has five doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 11 RBI (40 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .435/.509/.543 on the year.
- Arraez has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with three walks and two RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 29
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 21 hits with eight doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .212/.304/.444 so far this season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Braves
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 29
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Braves
|Apr. 27
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Kyle Wright Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Wright Stats
- Kyle Wright (0-1) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his fifth start of the season.
Wright Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Marlins
|Apr. 27
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 22
|5.0
|7
|4
|3
|2
|1
|at Royals
|Apr. 16
|5.2
|4
|2
|2
|6
|3
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 11
|3.0
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 42 hits with 11 doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He has a .362/.453/.586 slash line on the year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Mets
|May. 1
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 1
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Mets
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Sean Murphy Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Murphy Stats
- Sean Murphy has 24 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBI.
- He's slashing .276/.422/.632 on the year.
Murphy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Marlins
|May. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|May. 1
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Mets
|May. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|6
|8
|at Mets
|Apr. 28
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
