The Atlanta Braves clash with the Miami Marlins (16-14) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday, including a matchup of two of MLB's most consistent batters. Ronald Acuna Jr. is at .362 (third in league) for the Braves, while Luis Arraez ranks first at .435 for the Marlins.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Kyle Wright (0-1) to the mound, while Braxton Garrett (1-0) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Marlins vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wright - ATL (0-1, 4.86 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (1-0, 2.45 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

The Marlins are sending Garrett (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, the left-hander tossed three scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

In five games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.45, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .284 against him.

Garrett will look to collect his third game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance.

Braxton Garrett vs. Braves

He will face a Braves offense that ranks ninth in the league with 255 total hits (on a .254 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .450 (fourth in the league) with 46 total home runs (fourth in MLB play).

Garrett has a 0 ERA and a 0.333 WHIP against the Braves this season in three innings pitched, allowing a .100 batting average over one appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Wright

The Braves will hand the ball to Wright (0-1) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed two hits in three scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.86, a 1.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.560 in four games this season.

Kyle Wright vs. Marlins

The Marlins have scored 99 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They are batting .246 for the campaign with 26 home runs, 24th in the league.

The Marlins have gone 2-for-11 in one game against the right-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.