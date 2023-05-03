There are several strong matchups on today's MLB schedule, including a Pittsburgh Pirates playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here you will find information on how to watch all of today's MLB action.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Detroit Tigers (10-17) play the New York Mets (16-13)

The Mets hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Nick Maton (.159 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI)

Nick Maton (.159 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.248 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI)

NYM Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -164 +140 9

The Texas Rangers (18-11) play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-14)

The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.320 AVG, 4 HR, 9 RBI)

TEX Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -124 +104 8.5

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Houston Astros (16-14) take on the San Francisco Giants (12-17)

The Giants will look to pick up a road win at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.269 AVG, 5 HR, 20 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.269 AVG, 5 HR, 20 RBI) SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.342 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)

HOU Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -168 +143 7.5

The San Diego Padres (16-15) take on the Cincinnati Reds (13-17)

The Reds will hit the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.304 AVG, 6 HR, 13 RBI)

Xander Bogaerts (.304 AVG, 6 HR, 13 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.273 AVG, 1 HR, 12 RBI)

SD Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -273 +225 9

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Los Angeles Dodgers (18-13) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (15-16)

The Phillies hope to get a road victory at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.317 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.317 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.311 AVG, 4 HR, 19 RBI)

The Tampa Bay Rays (24-6) face the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-10)

The Pirates will hit the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Randy Arozarena (.325 AVG, 7 HR, 28 RBI)

Randy Arozarena (.325 AVG, 7 HR, 28 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.330 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)

TB Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -217 +180 7

The Detroit Tigers (10-17) host the New York Mets (16-13)

The Mets hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Nick Maton (.159 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI)

Nick Maton (.159 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.248 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI)

NYM Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -220 +182 8.5

The Miami Marlins (16-14) play the Atlanta Braves (20-10)

The Braves will hit the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.435 AVG, 1 HR, 11 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.435 AVG, 1 HR, 11 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.362 AVG, 5 HR, 16 RBI)

ATL Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -137 +116 8

The New York Yankees (16-15) face the Cleveland Guardians (14-16)

The Guardians will take to the field at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.245 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.245 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.287 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)

CLE Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -133 +113 7.5

The Washington Nationals (11-18) play the Chicago Cubs (15-14)

The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.236 AVG, 2 HR, 14 RBI)

Luis Garcia (.236 AVG, 2 HR, 14 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.303 AVG, 7 HR, 18 RBI)

CHC Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -193 +164 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (17-14) host the Toronto Blue Jays (18-12)

The Blue Jays will hit the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.317 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)

Alex Verdugo (.317 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI) TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.339 AVG, 7 HR, 21 RBI)

TOR Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -145 +124 9.5

The Chicago White Sox (9-21) play the Minnesota Twins (17-13)

The Twins hope to get a road victory at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.257 AVG, 3 HR, 20 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.257 AVG, 3 HR, 20 RBI) MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.257 AVG, 7 HR, 17 RBI)

CHW Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -132 +112 8

The Kansas City Royals (7-23) play host to the Baltimore Orioles (20-9)

The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.275 AVG, 5 HR, 11 RBI)

Vinnie Pasquantino (.275 AVG, 5 HR, 11 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.315 AVG, 4 HR, 18 RBI)

BAL Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -157 +135 9

The St. Louis Cardinals (10-20) play the Los Angeles Angels (16-14)

The Angels hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.304 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI)

Paul Goldschmidt (.304 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.294 AVG, 7 HR, 18 RBI)

LAA Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -149 +128 7.5

The Colorado Rockies (10-20) play host to the Milwaukee Brewers (18-11)

The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field against the Rockies on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 2 HR, 8 RBI)

Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 2 HR, 8 RBI) MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.258 AVG, 8 HR, 21 RBI)

MIL Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -119 +101 12

The Oakland Athletics (6-24) play the Seattle Mariners (13-16)

The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.333 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.333 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI) SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.309 AVG, 7 HR, 15 RBI)

SEA Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -176 +149 7.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.