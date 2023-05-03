After hitting .240 with four walks in his past 10 games, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Kyle Wright) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes has a home run and five walks while batting .200.
  • Fortes has had a base hit in nine of 19 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Fortes has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in four games this season (21.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.48 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Wright (0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed three scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.86, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
