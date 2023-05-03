Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After hitting .240 with four walks in his past 10 games, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Kyle Wright) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has a home run and five walks while batting .200.
- Fortes has had a base hit in nine of 19 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Fortes has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in four games this season (21.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.48 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Wright (0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed three scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.86, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
