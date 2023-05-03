After hitting .240 with four walks in his past 10 games, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Kyle Wright) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Read More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has a home run and five walks while batting .200.

Fortes has had a base hit in nine of 19 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Fortes has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in four games this season (21.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings