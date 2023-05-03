Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Yuli Gurriel (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Wright. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .302.
- Gurriel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .353 with one homer.
- In 80.0% of his 15 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In 15 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in five games this season.
- In five of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Wright (0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty went three scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering two hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.86 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
