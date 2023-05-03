On Wednesday, Yuli Gurriel (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Wright. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .302.
  • Gurriel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .353 with one homer.
  • In 80.0% of his 15 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • In 15 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Gurriel has had an RBI in five games this season.
  • In five of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Wright (0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty went three scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering two hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.86 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
