On Wednesday, Yuli Gurriel (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Miami Marlins play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Wright. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .302.

Gurriel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .353 with one homer.

In 80.0% of his 15 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In 15 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Gurriel has had an RBI in five games this season.

In five of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Braves Pitching Rankings