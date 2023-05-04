Aaron Ekblad will be in action Thursday when his Florida Panthers meet the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena. If you'd like to wager on Ekblad's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

Ekblad has averaged 23:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -14).

In 12 of 71 games this season Ekblad has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Ekblad has a point in 28 of 71 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 19 of 71 games this year, Ekblad has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Ekblad hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Ekblad going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.8%.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+58) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 71 Games 5 38 Points 3 14 Goals 0 24 Assists 3

