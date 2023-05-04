Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be on the ice Thursday when his Florida Panthers face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena. Looking to wager on Barkov's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +185)

1.5 points (Over odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -141)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov has averaged 21:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

In 19 of 68 games this year, Barkov has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Barkov has a point in 47 of 68 games this year, with multiple points in 22 of them.

In 38 of 68 games this season, Barkov has registered an assist, and in 16 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Barkov hits the over on his points over/under is 35.1%, based on the odds.

Barkov has an implied probability of 58.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Barkov Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+58) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 68 Games 8 78 Points 12 23 Goals 3 55 Assists 9

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.