Anton Lundell will be in action Thursday when his Florida Panthers play the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena. Prop bets for Lundell are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Anton Lundell vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +245)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Lundell Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Lundell has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 16:22 on the ice per game.

In 11 of 73 games this season, Lundell has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 26 of 73 games this season, Lundell has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 18 of 73 games this year, Lundell has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Lundell's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is a 29% chance of Lundell having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Lundell Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+58) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 73 Games 8 33 Points 3 12 Goals 2 21 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.