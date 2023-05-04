Brandon Montour will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs play in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Prop bets for Montour in that upcoming Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Brandon Montour vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Montour Season Stats Insights

Montour's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:07 per game on the ice, is +9.

Montour has a goal in 16 of 80 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Montour has a point in 51 games this year (out of 80), including multiple points 15 times.

Montour has an assist in 42 of 80 games this season, with multiple assists on 11 occasions.

The implied probability that Montour goes over his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 52.4% chance of Montour having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Montour Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 80 Games 8 73 Points 8 16 Goals 5 57 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.