Bryan De La Cruz -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Dylan Dodd on the hill, on May 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .250 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.

De La Cruz has had a hit in 14 of 27 games this year (51.9%), including multiple hits six times (22.2%).

He has homered in two of 27 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

De La Cruz has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 11 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Braves Pitching Rankings