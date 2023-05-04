Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Dylan Dodd on the hill, on May 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .250 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- De La Cruz has had a hit in 14 of 27 games this year (51.9%), including multiple hits six times (22.2%).
- He has homered in two of 27 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- De La Cruz has driven in a run in five games this year (18.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (36.4%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.53 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 25 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Dodd will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The 24-year-old southpaw makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
