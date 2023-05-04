Carter Verhaeghe and the Florida Panthers meet the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena, on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Verhaeghe's props? Here is some information to help you.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has averaged 17:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

Verhaeghe has a goal in 30 games this year out of 81 games played, including multiple goals 10 times.

In 47 of 81 games this year, Verhaeghe has registered a point, and 21 of those games included multiple points.

Verhaeghe has an assist in 28 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Verhaeghe's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.4% that he goes over.

There is a 35.7% chance of Verhaeghe having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 81 Games 8 73 Points 4 42 Goals 2 31 Assists 2

