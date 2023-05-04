Eetu Luostarinen and the Florida Panthers play the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena, on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Luostarinen available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Eetu Luostarinen vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +255)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Luostarinen Season Stats Insights

Luostarinen's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:59 per game on the ice, is +18.

Luostarinen has a goal in 17 games this year through 82 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 38 of 82 games this year, Luostarinen has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Luostarinen has an assist in 24 of 82 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Luostarinen has an implied probability of 40.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Luostarinen has an implied probability of 28.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Luostarinen Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 82 Games 8 43 Points 2 17 Goals 0 26 Assists 2

