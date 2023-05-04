Garrett Hampson -- hitting .290 with five doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Dylan Dodd on the hill, on May 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson is batting .265 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Hampson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .385 in his last games.
  • Hampson has recorded a hit in 10 of 19 games this year (52.6%), including three multi-hit games (15.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 19 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Hampson has driven in a run in four games this season (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in eight games this season (42.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Braves allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Dodd starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old southpaw, and his first outing in more than a year.
