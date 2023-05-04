Garrett Hampson -- hitting .290 with five doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Dylan Dodd on the hill, on May 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd

Dylan Dodd TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)



Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is batting .265 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.

Hampson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .385 in his last games.

Hampson has recorded a hit in 10 of 19 games this year (52.6%), including three multi-hit games (15.8%).

He has hit a home run in one of 19 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Hampson has driven in a run in four games this season (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight games this season (42.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

