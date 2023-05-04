Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Garrett Hampson -- hitting .290 with five doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Dylan Dodd on the hill, on May 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Braves Starter: Dylan Dodd
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is batting .265 with six doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Hampson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .385 in his last games.
- Hampson has recorded a hit in 10 of 19 games this year (52.6%), including three multi-hit games (15.8%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 19 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Hampson has driven in a run in four games this season (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in eight games this season (42.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, 0.8 per game).
- Dodd starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old southpaw, and his first outing in more than a year.
