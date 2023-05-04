Gustav Forsling and the Florida Panthers play the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena, on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Forsling's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Gustav Forsling vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Forsling Season Stats Insights

Forsling's plus-minus this season, in 23:25 per game on the ice, is +18.

In 12 of 82 games this year, Forsling has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Forsling has a point in 35 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Forsling has an assist in 25 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Forsling's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 32.8% of Forsling going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Forsling Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 82 Games 8 41 Points 0 13 Goals 0 28 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.